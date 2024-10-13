Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,406 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RODM. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.