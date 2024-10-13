HCR Wealth Advisors Invests $201,000 in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCB. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $852,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $985.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.65. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.