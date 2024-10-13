Head-To-Head Analysis: Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) vs. OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN)

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Manitex International has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Manitex International and OriginClear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International 0 2 0 0 2.00 OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Manitex International currently has a consensus target price of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.29%. Given Manitex International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manitex International is more favorable than OriginClear.

This table compares Manitex International and OriginClear”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International $291.39 million 0.40 $7.36 million $0.52 10.90 OriginClear $30,000.00 327.98 -$11.63 million N/A N/A

Manitex International has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear.

Profitability

This table compares Manitex International and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International 3.56% 18.79% 5.86% OriginClear N/A N/A -9.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Manitex International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Manitex International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of OriginClear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Manitex International beats OriginClear on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms. In addition, the company manufactures and sells rough terrain cranes and material handling products; and truck mounted hydraulic knuckle boom cranes; and rents light and heavy-duty commercial construction equipments. It also sells its products through dealers and rental distribution channel. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. It also offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment systems. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

