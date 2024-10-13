Head to Head Analysis: Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) versus Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI)

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) and Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Standard Lithium”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perimeter Solutions $322.11 million 5.82 $67.49 million ($0.40) -32.30 Standard Lithium N/A N/A $108.82 million $0.58 4.17

Standard Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perimeter Solutions. Perimeter Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perimeter Solutions -14.12% 2.94% 1.41% Standard Lithium N/A -15.67% -14.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Perimeter Solutions and Standard Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perimeter Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perimeter Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.23%. Standard Lithium has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.63%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Perimeter Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Perimeter Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Perimeter Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Perimeter Solutions has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Specialty Products segment produces and sells Phosphorus Pentasulfide, which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, and SOLBERG brands. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

