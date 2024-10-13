Head to Head Review: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) & SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SBA Communications and Agree Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 3 9 0 2.75 Agree Realty 0 3 8 1 2.83

SBA Communications presently has a consensus price target of $247.42, indicating a potential upside of 5.96%. Agree Realty has a consensus price target of $72.21, indicating a potential downside of 1.74%. Given SBA Communications’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Agree Realty.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. SBA Communications pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty pays out 176.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SBA Communications and Agree Realty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.68 billion 9.38 $501.81 million $5.10 45.79 Agree Realty $583.01 million 12.68 $169.96 million $1.70 43.23

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Agree Realty. Agree Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of SBA Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Agree Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of SBA Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Agree Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications 19.22% -9.85% 5.11% Agree Realty 32.08% 3.72% 2.39%

Summary

SBA Communications beats Agree Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

