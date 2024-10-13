Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.58 and last traded at $59.50, with a volume of 35898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.19 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth $125,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth $2,231,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth $800,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

