Hedera (HBAR) 1-Day Volume Tops $23.83 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and $23.83 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00045499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012411 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

