Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in September

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HEGIY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. 10,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.4402 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

