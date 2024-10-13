Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,191. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,191. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,012 shares of company stock worth $3,417,117. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 517,734 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,322,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after buying an additional 475,397 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,356,000 after buying an additional 196,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 99,394 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $931,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

