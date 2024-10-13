Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) and Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Financial Comparison

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) and Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Viracta Therapeutics and Histogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viracta Therapeutics N/A -449.60% -92.47% Histogen N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viracta Therapeutics and Histogen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viracta Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.06 million ($1.23) -0.18 Histogen $19,000.00 48.90 -$10.62 million ($2.81) -0.08

Analyst Recommendations

Histogen has higher revenue and earnings than Viracta Therapeutics. Viracta Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Histogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viracta Therapeutics and Histogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viracta Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Histogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viracta Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,344.44%. Given Viracta Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Viracta Therapeutics is more favorable than Histogen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Histogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Viracta Therapeutics has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Histogen has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Histogen beats Viracta Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir. The company's Nana-val is in various ongoing clinical trials, including NAVAL-1, an open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of multiple subtypes of relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors. Its product pipeline also includes vecabrutinib, a clinical-stage product candidate; and VRx-510, a preclinical product candidate. The company is headquartered in Cardiff, California.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing clinical and preclinical small molecule pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors that protect the body's natural process to restore immune function. The company's product candidates include emricasan for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as other infectious diseases. Its preclinical product candidates include CTS-2090 and CTS-2096, which are selective small molecule inhibitors of caspase-1 designed for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. Histogen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California. On April 18, 2024, Histogen Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of California.

