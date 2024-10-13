Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $235.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior target price of $225.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $215.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.51 and a 200-day moving average of $204.24. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after buying an additional 310,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,600,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after buying an additional 212,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

