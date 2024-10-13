Hormel Foods Co. (HRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on November 15th

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.282 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Hormel Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 66.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Citigroup raised Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,648,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,850.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,648,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,850.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $312,718.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at $976,094.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $2,288,338. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

