HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,684 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,189 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in HP by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,670 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in HP by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,819,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $85,193,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

HP Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.