Humacyte’s (HUMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Humacyte to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.45. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Humacyte will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humacyte news, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $27,982.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $2,235,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,677,262 shares in the company, valued at $23,350,613.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $27,982.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,996 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Humacyte by 504.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 1,334,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 896,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 693.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 524,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 3,301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 450,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth $1,550,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

