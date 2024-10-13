Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Lifted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $402.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.33.

NYSE HUM opened at $258.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.20.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

