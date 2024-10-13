Humana (NYSE:HUM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut Humana from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $315.33.

NYSE:HUM opened at $258.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Humana has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.94 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in Humana by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 32.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $348,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Humana by 6.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Humana by 49.6% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

