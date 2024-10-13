Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,870,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 33,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.9 %

HBAN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,242,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,203,236. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.49%.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $167,331.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,331.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

