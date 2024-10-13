HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $4.70 target price on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $4.30 on Friday. HUYA has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 0.60.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.35. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of HUYA by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in HUYA by 8.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HUYA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,066,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

