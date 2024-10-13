ICON (ICX) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.22 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. ICON has a total market cap of $143.98 million and $1.22 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,038,144,767 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,152,393 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,038,018,827.2007098 with 1,023,141,541.4827659 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14318706 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $1,727,682.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

