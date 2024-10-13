Immutable X (IMX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $35.19 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $859.77 million and approximately $35.19 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.19 or 0.00254547 BTC.

About Immutable X

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable (IMX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Immutable has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,637,774,045.3898141 in circulation. The last known price of Immutable is 1.53398895 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 322 active market(s) with $39,364,700.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.immutable.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

