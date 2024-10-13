Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Sells 1,776 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,776 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $123,449.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $124,353.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shane Crehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Shane Crehan sold 2,478 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $171,205.02.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $103,648.50.

ZM opened at $70.68 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.04.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,720 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,987 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,289,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

