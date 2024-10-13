Inspire Investing LLC Buys 639 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 0.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 59,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 16.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 54,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.3% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,488,637.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at $513,745,715.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,582 shares of company stock worth $8,942,405. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $70.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $67.27.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

