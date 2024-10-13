Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.07% of Brady worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 17.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 376,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,336,000 after purchasing an additional 56,137 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Brady by 101.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $916,934.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,297.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $916,934.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,297.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $647,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,374. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,231 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brady Stock Up 1.4 %

BRC opened at $74.97 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.28.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 14.70%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.