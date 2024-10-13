Inspire Investing LLC Has $5.74 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.59.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

