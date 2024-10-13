Inspire Investing LLC Invests $2.39 Million in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.07% of Sylvamo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sylvamo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,209,000 after purchasing an additional 71,770 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,208,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sylvamo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Sylvamo Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $83.70 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $88.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.40. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

