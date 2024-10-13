Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,029 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $131.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.91. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

