Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $2,031.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,821.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,527.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 106.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $811.99 and a 1-year high of $2,043.59.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $34,144,751.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

