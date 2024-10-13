Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,628,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,476,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 825,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,497,000 after buying an additional 45,709 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 584,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,668,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 507,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,244,000 after buying an additional 442,883 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,758,000 after buying an additional 133,212 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $216.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $143.96 and a one year high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on RGA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.62.

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,812.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

