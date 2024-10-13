InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of InspireMD in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

InspireMD Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 62.02% and a negative net margin of 388.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) by 266.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827,579 shares during the quarter. InspireMD comprises about 4.6% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 10.08% of InspireMD worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

