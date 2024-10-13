Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAGPE) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.63 Per Share

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAGPE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.625 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Insurance Australia Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.62.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.