Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $7.50.

INTR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $6.80 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.56.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of INTR stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.50. Inter & Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $283.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.62 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.85%. Equities analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $9,155,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,994,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,713,000 after purchasing an additional 196,355 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 70.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,512,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,527 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 152.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,309,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

