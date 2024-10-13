International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 140,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 117,098 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,146,000 after purchasing an additional 798,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $102.66 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.21 and a 1-year high of $105.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.35%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

