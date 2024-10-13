Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $75.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.22. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 34,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,505,404.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $77,962,764.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 34,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,505,404.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $77,962,764.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,405,047.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,876. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,316 shares of company stock worth $13,037,345 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.