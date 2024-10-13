InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires 1,589 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 161.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 248,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $544.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $530.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.83. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.