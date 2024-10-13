InTrack Investment Management Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,071,000 after purchasing an additional 881,611 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,682,000 after purchasing an additional 795,987 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

