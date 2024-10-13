InTrack Investment Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,759,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,259,000 after acquiring an additional 66,507 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,830,000 after acquiring an additional 89,533 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,418,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

