InTrack Investment Management Inc Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

HD opened at $411.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.34 and its 200 day moving average is $357.12. The stock has a market cap of $408.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $420.03.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.38.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

