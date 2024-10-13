InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases 50 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Chubb by 44.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after buying an additional 2,064,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,932,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $106,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $286.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $205.64 and a 12-month high of $294.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.