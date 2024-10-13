InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 694 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

