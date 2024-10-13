Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $735.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Intuit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Intuit by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Intuit by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 474,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Intuit by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %

INTU opened at $616.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $630.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intuit has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.