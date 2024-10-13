Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.330-2.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.160-19.360 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Intuit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $735.71.

Intuit Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of INTU opened at $616.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $630.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $628.58. Intuit has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at $33,427,129.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

