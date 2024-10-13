Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $484.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.27 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $496.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,522.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

