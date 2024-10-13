Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Bought by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $820,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of PPA stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $117.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.25.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

