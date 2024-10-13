Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 22.95% of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Stock Performance
QOWZ opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 million, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $33.15.
Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.
