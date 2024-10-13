Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
RSP traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.90. 4,033,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,714. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $180.14. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
