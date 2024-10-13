Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2024

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPFree Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 778.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SPGP opened at $107.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.91. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $107.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

