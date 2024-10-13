Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Purchased by Kings Path Partners LLC

Kings Path Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Iradimed were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Iradimed by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 72,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Iradimed by 2,151.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Iradimed Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $50.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $638.39 million, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64. Iradimed Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $50.93.

Iradimed Announces Dividend

Iradimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 26.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRMD

Iradimed Profile

(Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.