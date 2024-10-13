iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 182.3% from the September 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AIA stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $52.02 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 230,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 70,559 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 214,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after buying an additional 127,571 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,847,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $4,177,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,142.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 43,364 shares during the period.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

