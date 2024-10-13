iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Reduced by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.73. 6,188,044 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.40.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

