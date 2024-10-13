iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVV traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $582.35. 2,591,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,727. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $583.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $560.69 and a 200 day moving average of $543.12. The stock has a market cap of $502.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

